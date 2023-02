Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked the most beautiful couple as they celebrated their togetherness last night. The Shershaah couple got married on February 7, 2023, and soon after their wedding they left for Sidharth's Delhi home and welcomed the 'bahu' most adorably. 'Ghar ki Lakshmi aayi hai' said Sid's mom and the Malhotra family couldn't be more happier to see them together for life. While many Bollywood celebs too showered their love on the newlywed including Alia Bhatt. Alia took to her Instagram stories and wished Kiara and Sidharth a very happy married life. And Sidharth, who thanked everyone for their congratulatory wishes, replied to Alia on his story by mentioning her name with a hug emoticon. Also Read - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra can't keep their hands off each other as they pose for media and distribute sweets before their Griha Pravesh [View Pics]

It was alleged that Sidharth and Alia were in a relationship, and they never came out in public about the same and always mentioned that they are good friends. Talking about Sidharth and Alia they made their debut in Bollywood together with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year and had a fantastic kickstart, since then there was no looking back for them, later the couple worked together in Kapoor & Sons which was a delightful film, but soon their separation reports started doing the rounds. As time passed by they became cordial with each other. Well, they have moved on, today Sidharth is a married man, while Alia will soon celebrate her first marriage anniversary with along with her daughter Raha Kapoor. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

The OG Students have indeed grown up and found their partners for life and the fans contain stop sharing their wedding pictures on social media. While Kiara and Sidharth's jodi is leaving their fans to swoon over them, they look the PERFECT made-in-heaven match. Sid and Kiara worked together in Shershaah and with that film, they fell in LOVE with each other and here they are! Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: The Shershaah couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date