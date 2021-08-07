Sidharth Malhotra shares intense photo of ripped physique while doing a 'battle rope' workout; Shershaah costar Kiara Advani drops heart emoji – deets inside

No sooner than he posted the pic, it was filled with glowing comments and emojis from both his fans as also industry insiders like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff. However, it was Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah costar and rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani's reaction, that grabbed all the attention.