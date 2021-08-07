Sidharth Malhotra shares intense photo of ripped physique while doing a 'battle rope' workout; Shershaah costar Kiara Advani drops heart emoji – deets inside

Sidharth Mahotra has shared a pic of his morning workout on social media, in which he can be seen doing an intense 'battle rope' exercise, looking all ripped, sweaty and insanely hot. Taking to his official Instagram handle to post the workout pic, Sidharth Malhotra captioned it “There will never be time for workouts, you've got to make it happen. #EarlyMorningWorkouts #InbetweenPromotions #Shershaah #SidFit ,” and no sooner than he posted the pic, it was filled with glowing comments and heart emojis from both his fans as also industry insiders like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff. However, it was Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah costar and rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani's heart emoji, that grabbed all the attention. Check out the actor's post below: Also Read - Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh my doG, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum – 4 Tamil movies by Suriya, starring Prakash Raj, Arun Vijay and others set to premiere on OTT on THESE DATES

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Earlier, Shershaah Director VIshnuvadhan had opened up to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview about the rumours swirling around Sidharth Malhotra and proximity and whether it would help create added buzz for the movie. "I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple (Dimple Cheema, his real-life love interest); they were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film. What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it's the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked, their pairing is actually fresh – that's what actually worked because they're very close to the characters. For me, it doesn't matter if it's going to help or not (the relationship angle), as a maker, I don't think that's a factor as such. Whether on screen they're playing (the characters) and off screen they're romancing, it doesn't matter to me," Vishnuvardhan had said.

Shershaah, based on martyred Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, releases on 12th August on Amazon Prime Video.