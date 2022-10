Sidharth Malhotra has again mentioned 's cute pet cat, Edward. As we know, the two were supposedly in a relationship for almost two to three years. But the two never spoke about it in public. Now, after Sidharth Malhotra's latest interview, fans feel that it was the Shershaah actor who gifted the cat, Edward to Alia Bhatt. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their debut together in 's Student of the Year (2012). But rumours of them being a couple did the rounds from 2015 t0 2017. They had reached a crescendo when they were shooting for Kapoor & Sons (2016).

In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about one thing he missed about his former girlfriend, and he mentioned her cat. Of late, he has done an interview with Bollywood Bubble. The actor said the one thing he did like to steal from Alia Bhatt would be the pet cat, Edward. In the past, he told Bollywood Hungama that he learnt not to gift pets from his past relationship. Well, Sidharth Malhotra seems to have a strong connect with Edward, the cutie pie.

Fans have reacted by the dozen to the video. A fan commented, "So Edward was a gift of Sid, he also said he missed the cat...now all makes sense." Another person said, "Is he saying he gifted Edward to Alia?" The cat, Edward is one pampered pet. Alia Bhatt has three to four cats from breeds like Himalayan, Burmese and Siamese. Edward is from the Himalayan family. The couple confirmed their split in 2019. Sidharth Malhotra had said that they had an amicable split, and things between them are civil. He said he shared a lot with Alia Bhatt given the fact that they debuted together.

Now, and Sidharth Malhotra are one hot couple. Rumors of them marrying soon are grabbing the headlines and how.