It's one year of their permanent booking. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, and the lovebirds are enjoying their time on a secret vacation. The Indian Police Force actor took to his Instagram and shared an adorable post for his beloved wife where he thanked her for being his partner for life. Sid shared the picture of him and Kiara from their vacation where they are seen enjoying a horse ride and a sunset. Well, life is perfect when you are with a perfect partner and indeed both Sid and Kiara have found peace in each other's company.

Check out the adorable post of Sidharth Malhotra for his wife Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth's caption reads, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life.#HappyAnniversaryMyLove ". The actor shared the picture and then along with the romantic song from his film Hasee Toh Phasee. Indeed this moment is something that every couple desires to have in life, where their partner openly declares their love. Kiara is indeed the lucky one.

Trending Now

Sidharth and Kiara had a lavish wedding last year in Rajasthan, their wedding video went viral online and it gave goosebumps to everyone who watched it as the moment but nothing but surreal. Sidharth and Kiara started dating during Shershaah and the couple have been inseparable since then.

Sidharth on his recent appearance on Karan Johar's show had said that he was so much in love with Kiara during Shershaah that he ended up marrying her. And the same goes with Kiara. For now, the fans are waiting for them to announce working together soon.

Watch the video of Sidharth Malhotra