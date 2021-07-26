Sidharth Malhotra's answer to Karan Johar to describe his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani sets tongues wagging

Reports of Sidharth Malhotra and to be dating have been doing the rounds of the industry for a long time now. The two are often spotted visiting each other's houses or during their private outing. Fans have been curious to know if there's something cooking between the two or not. So when asked Sidharth to describe his rumoured girlfriend Kiara in his words, his answer has now set the tongues wagging on social media. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Munmun Dutta reacts to rumours of her quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nikki Tamboli returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more

It so happened that Sidharth, Kiara and Karan recently flew to Kargil to launch the trailer of their upcoming film Shershaah. However, due to the bad weather conditions, the team had to be stationed at the Jammu airport. Sidharth then went live on Instagram with Kiara and Karan didn't miss the opportunity to ask the actor about what he feels about his co-star. And pat came the reply, "Ye Dil Maange More." His answer has left his fans wondering Sidharth and Kiara are going to make their rumoured relationship official anytime soon.

Sidharth, who essays Captain Vikram Batra, spoke of how the experience of working on the project was more than shooting a film at the trailer launch in Dras (Ladakh).

"This is a story of a true hero, like all of you," said Sidharth, addressing the army personnel gathered among the select audience. "I consider myself lucky to be able to bring alive the story of a real-life hero like all of you on screen. This is my first picture based on a true story and the experience has been more than a film to me," added the actor, speaking in Hindi.

His co-star Kiara Advani had a confession to make. "I stand before the Indian Army for the first time and I am nervous," she said, thanking the Batra family and also Dimple Cheema , Captain Batra's fiancee.

Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.