It's Sidharth Shukla's birthday today and it's been two years since the actor left the world. But his family, friend and fans are celebrating this day no less than a festival. Everyone wants to know how Shehnaaz planning is to celebrate his birthday in the most special way possible. Shehnaaz who has decided to never talk about Sid in public will be staying away from the media glare tomorrow. An insider reveals, Shehnaaz very much knows that if she steps outside tomorrow, she will be questioned about Sidharth and that she doesn't want. The girl who is promoting her new song in full song will be taking a break from it and will stay at home with her family and friends.

The insider further reveals, everyone is aware of Shehnaaz's association with Brahkumaris the same spiritual ashram that Sid made her aware of and so she will be performing some puja for him and will distribute sweets and food to the needy people for the peace of her mind. Later Sana might also visit Sidharth's house to meet Rita Maa and spend time with her. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were reportedly in love with each other and the couple were even planning to get hitched. However, there were speculations as to date nobody from their family or friends circle spoke about them and their relationship.

Shehnaaz ?? you are the strongest loosing the person u love the most who u considered everything is shattering and the pain u went through i can't even imagine don't worry abt these internet trolls you are the best ♥️ sid is proud of u @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/UAzBwsWIqj — SHEHNAAZ CANADIAN FC|(Fan Boy) (@shehnaazian18) December 1, 2022

Shehnaaz has been showing her strong side and she has come a long way. Sana and Sidharth bond for eternity and even the girl has admitted it. Sana has achieved a lot in her life, and she never fails to give this credit to her guardian angel Sidharth Shukla. You are dearly missed every day. While Shehnaaz refuses to speak about Sidharth in public because she doesn't want to invite unnecessary judgements of her.