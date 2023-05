Though it has been more than two years that Sidharth Shukla passed away, his fans remember him with a zeal that makes everyone very emotional. The star was on the top of his popularity when he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The news came as a shock for one and all. It took a long time for people to somewhat recover from the tragedy. Sidharth Shukla is hailed as the GOAT of Bigg Boss, and his iconic dialogues have endless reels and videos dedicated to them. Chandan Wilfreen who is a look-alike of the actor is becoming quite famous on Instagram. Also Read - Mahira Sharma hugs Sidharth Shukla’s mom as they meet at an orphanage; netizens want Rita Maa to stay away from her [Watch video]

He makes a number of videos on a regular basis. Chandan has made one on Sidharth Shukla's iconic fight with Arhaan Khan. Fans will remember how they had an extended fight when he was unwell. The actor told Arhaan Khan Jis Din Teri Army, and it is till date one of his most memorable lines from the show. Take a look at Chandan's imitation of the same. Here is the video Also Read - Sidharth Shukla fans wish late actor's mom on Mother's Day; the Bigg Boss 13 winner's fandom proves they are the best [View Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen (@chandan_53cr)

With his height, face cut and smile he does resemble Sidharth Shukla to a great extent. Some said he even looks a bit like . Fans who were kind of upset told him that he needs to create his own identity to stand out. After all, late Sidharth Shukla was one of a kind. A person commented, "He is no where near Sid . Why is he trying to copy him," while another said, "What is wrong with you people. Sidharth was his idol he is just trying to reflect him .. show kindness!" Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill buys a brand new lavish house in Mumbai; here’s everything you need to know

Late Sidharth Shukla's last project Broken But Beautiful 3 was a huge hit on the OTT platform. He was in talks for many new shows but sadly life betrayed him when he is on the peak of his stardom. On Mother's Day, his fans showed love to his mother, Rita Shukla proving that he has the best fandom ever!