Sidhu Moose Wala death: International Rapper Drake mourns Jatt Da Muqabla singer's demise

The sudden demise of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala has sent shock waves across the nation. He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district reportedly a day after his security was removed. He was only 28 years old. Social media is abuzz with condolence messages pouring in from all corners. Now, International rapper Drake has also mourned Sidhu Moose Wala's death. Taking to his Instagram stories, Drake shared a picture of Jatt Da Muqabla singer Sidhu Moose Wala's photo with his mother.

In the caption, Drake wrote, "RIP Moose" and added bird emoji. Apart from him, a lot of Indian stars have also mourned Sidhu's death. From Shehnaaz Gill to , a lot of people have expressed shock on the incident. Check out Drake's post below:

Other celebs who mournes Sidhu's death

Here's looking at other celebrities who posted condolence messages for Sidhu Moose Wala's family. who was papped at the airport mentioned that he is very upset over the incident. Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui also expressed grief and shared that he would have cried to bed had he not been busy with the shooting.

Sidhu's last project

Sidhu Moose Wala was best known for his song Jatt Da Muqabla. His last song was The Last Ride. A lot of fans are speculating that the Punjabi singer predicted his death in his last song.

this was sidhu moosewala last released song - THE LAST RIDE the cover is similiar to the way he was shot. #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/O23lKJjRNn — ig @faizanriaz_ (@catharsiss__) May 29, 2022

The Last Ride - immortalised his life in verse RIP Sidhu Moosewala pic.twitter.com/C47qEZ8XiF — ? (@TheBhujangi) May 29, 2022

May his soul rest in peace. The details of his funeral are yet to arrive.Watch this space for more updates.