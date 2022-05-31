Sidhu Moose Wala’ last rites were performed today. The Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29. His killing evoked strong reactions from people not just in India, but across the world. Today, we could see a huge crowd joining his funeral procession in Punjab's Mansa. His parents were simply inconsolable. Now fans are remembering the late singer on social media. Also Read - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more expose shocking realities of being a TV actor

A tweet read, “Alvida veerya ??rest in power hamesha dil ch rahenga Tu sade, ????#sidhumoosewala.” Another comment read, “Aaj #sidhumoosewala k news dekh k 3rd sep k time Ki news recall hogi ??#SidHearts.” Tweeted a sad fan, “Heart wrenching ? #sidhumoosewala.” Some were even heartbroken to see his father crying. Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda BREAK SILENCE on dating rumours

Rest in peace ??#sidhumoosewala Your beautiful songs will forever echo around us!

Totally devastated ? — Nishant Kumar (@nishantkr_81) May 31, 2022

Alvida veerya ??rest in power hamesha dil ch rahenga Tu sade, ????#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/QzkfdoYClE — Prabhjot singh (@prabh776) May 31, 2022

Aaj #sidhumoosewala k news dekh k 3rd sep k time Ki news recall hogi ??#SidHearts — Am_H (@Am_H7001) May 31, 2022

Alvida veerya ??rest in power hamesha dil ch rahenga Tu sade, ????#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/QzkfdoYClE — Prabhjot singh (@prabh776) May 31, 2022

He was just 28 and was killed just a day after his security was removed. We pray for the departed soul. Hope his family gets the strength to deal with this loss. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Seven pics of Erika Packard in swimwear that prove she's a seductress [View Pics]