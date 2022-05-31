The gunning down of Sidhu Singh Moosewala has shocked everyone. The singer cum Congress leader, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed the responsibility for the assassination. Amid the development, 's personal security has been beefed up. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: Mika Singh's police security beefed up after his unfiltered post about his friend's murder

"We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan," a senior police official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Salman has been under the radar of the gangster following the Blackbuck poaching case. Back in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman in Jodhpur. "Hum karenge toh pata chal hi jayega. Salman Khan ko Jodhpur mein hi maarenge, pata chal jayega inko. Abhi toh maine kuch kiya hi nahi hai, bina matlab ke involve kar rahe hain. (When I do something, then you will know. Will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. As of now, I haven't done anything. They are involving me for nothing)," he had told reporters outside the court.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on five days remand to grill him in the case. The Special Cell has already questioned Kala Jathedi, Shahrukh and Kala Rana for their alleged role in the killing. There are possibilities that the Punjab Police might seek their production warrant. The Special Cell will share all the information with the Punjab Police who are in touch with them.

(With IANS Inputs)