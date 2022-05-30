Sidhu Moose Wala no more: Fans of the singer find similarities between his song The Last Ride and tragic death [Read Tweets]

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is no more. The singer who is known for his songs like Jatt Da Muqabla was shot dead in Mansa District, Punjab. The horrific murder happened yesterday in the evening. His body ridden with bullets was taken to the Mansa Government Hospital where he was declared dead. Sidhu Moose Wala's death has shocked the nation. The ruling AAP Government in the state under Bhagwant Mann is under fire. They have called him out for removing the security given to him. The 28 year old singer was a member of the Congress Party. Arvind Kejriwal has said that the killers would be given highest degree of punishment. Also Read - Former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Nikki Tamboli to be seen in two big reality TV shows? Check deets
Sidhu Moose Wala who composed mainly in the hip hop genre, was a fan of Tupac Shakur. The famous American rapper died by the bullet in 1996. He is considered as one of the greatest American music idols selling over 75 million copies of his work. The death of Sidhu Moose Wala is similar to that of his idol. The Punjabi singer who was an electrical engineer by qualification also made inroads in the Canadian Billboard charts. Fans are now discussing his song, The Last Ride. Check out some of the Twitter reactions...
Noted assassin Lawrence Bishnoi is reportedly behind the killing which is said to be orchestrated by Goldy Brar from Canada. Sidhu Moose Wala was often spoken for his songs that hinted at gun culture. Heavy police has been deployed at his home in Punjab. We extend our condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief.
