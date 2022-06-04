Sidhu Moose Wala no more: Pic of the late singer's pet at his memorial will leave you teary-eyed

Sidhu Moose Wala's death last Sunday came as a shock for the whole of India. The Punjabi singer was known for his original raps and his death was mourned even by Drake. The singer was travelling in his jeep in Mansa where he got gunned down. Thirty rounds of gun shots were fired leaving him almost spot dead. This happened a day after his special security was withdrawn by the AAP Government. Sidhu Moose Wala was a dog lover. He owned two pets, Shera and Bagheera. It seems both of them had stopped eating food since Sunday. Now, a picture of his dog has come on the Internet where we can see his dog near his picture. The pic will move you to tears. Also Read - BTS: After Kim Taehyung floors airline crew, Boston museum employee shares how she drooled over RM's 'sexy accent, cuddly look'

Fans have been holding protests all over Punjab to seek justice for Sidhu Moose Wala. Sara Ali Khan who was a big fan of the singer said at IIFA 2022 that was has happened is very shocking and heart-breaking. Some days back, a video has come where we could see his dogs Shera and Bagheera near his tractor. They say the loyalty of dogs is incomparable.

It has been a sad week for music lovers. Singer KK also passed away in Kolkata due to a cardiac arrest. The singer's death has reportedly been orchestrated by Goldy Brar who is a gangster in Canada. It seems infamous hitman Lawrence Bishnoi carried out the assassination on his orders. The AAP Government and CM Bhagwant Mann is under huge pressure. Bishnoi has said that special guns were ordered for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. He usually travelled in a bullet proof car but that day he was in some other vehicle.