Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic, untimely death, yesterday, 29th May, due a shooting has shocked the country. The Punjabi singer was shot at in Mansa district and soon succumbed to his injuries. The shooting occurred after Punjab police had withdrawn his security. The singer-turned-politician was brutally slain with bullets a day from when his security was withdrawn by the state's cops, and those close to Sidhu Moose Wala naturally feel that the ghastly incident could have been prevented if his security team was still in place. Even more shocking are reports now coming in of police security being beefed up for Mika Singh as a precautionary measure.

Mika Singh security tightened

In the wake of Sidhu Moose Wala's brutal shooting, Mika Singh's police security has been tightened in Jodhpur, where the singer is currently shooting for his reality TV show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The cops don't want to take any chances, particularly after Mika's social media post and interview about his friend's murder. DCP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav told India Today that they've increased the security of , although he did not make a request for extra protection as a precautionary step after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Mika Singh doesn't mince his words

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

Earlier, Mika Singh took to his official Instagram handle and wrote: "I always say I'm proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi's. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking," while in an interview with India Today he had flat out said that 4 years ago he (Moose Wala) used to talk about threats from gangsters. Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time.