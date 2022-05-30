Sidhu Moose Wala’s tragic, untimely death, yesterday, 29th May, due a shooting has shocked the country. The Punjabi singer was shot at in Mansa district and soon succumbed to his injuries. The shooting occurred after Punjab police had withdrawn his security. The singer-turned-politician was brutally slain with bullets a day from when his security was withdrawn by the state's cops, and those close to Sidhu Moose Wala naturally feel that the ghastly incident could have been prevented if his security team was still in place. Even more shocking are reports now coming in of Salman Khan having also been on the radar of his assailants. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's favourite s*x position, Tahira Kashyap's 'quickie' updates and more: When Bollywood stars shared all about their bedroom secrets

Who killed Sidhu Moose Wala?

Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate, Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar, have taken responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala's shooting via a Facebook post the duo later uploaded. Even more shocking is the fact that Lawrence Bishnoi, a student leader in Chandigarh, is the son of an ex police officer n Punjab. However, those who're familiar with his actions wouldn't be too shocked as he's been known for robbery and extortion cases right through Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. He's also a part of a gang whose every member is supposed to be as notorious as him. Bishnoi was also also arrested in 2017 on murder charges and is currently serving prison time in Bharatpur jail, Rajasthan.

Salman Khan also on the hit list of Sidhu Moose Wala's assassins

So, how does Bishnoi still manage to run his operations? Apparently, he does it from prison itself. Suddenly, those Bollywood crime films depicting such scenes don't seem that unrealistic, do they? So, why was Salman Khan on his radar? It seems the superstar has been on his radar since 2018 in connection with his infamous blackbuck poaching case. Unfortunately, Sidhu Moose Wala couldn't dodge his bullet like Salman has due to lack of security.