Sidhu Moosewala is reborn say fans as his parents welcome the baby boy through IVF reportedly. Several reports were doing the round of Sidhu Moosewala's mom Charan Kaur is expecting a child days after the late singer's father Balkaur Singh confirmed the arrival of the younger brother of Sidhu Moosewala. Balkaur took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him holding a newborn in his hand and informing the news to the fans of the late singer.

Watch the viral video of Sidhu Moosewala's father holding the newborn in his arms and shedding happy tears.

Ever since Sidhu Moosewala's parents informed the news today, the fans have welcomed the baby boy and are claiming he is the rebirth of the late singer who was shot dead in May 2022. Sidhu Moosewala's father this video of having an emotional breakdown is going viral as he holds the baby and the fans are saying even we are crying.

Science is amazing. God has His own ways ? Congratulations on arrival of Sidhu 2.0#SidhuMooseWala #BalkaurSingh pic.twitter.com/Q1jRpiiFre — SR ⁶⁹ (@ultimate__d) March 17, 2024

Congratulations to the family #SidhuMooseWala ? SidhuMooseWala 2.0 is back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fn3HabtW9B — Adv. Lakshya Malik (@advlakshyamalik) March 17, 2024

No one will pass without liking #SidhuMooseWala s mother. pic.twitter.com/0aNhXER47V — ???? ???????? ‏آدھا انجینئر (@Halfenginear) March 17, 2024

So happy for the family❣️God bless the newborn with longer n healthy life#SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/pRLZ99oJV1 — ThisTooShallPass… (@Its_Kaur_) March 17, 2024

In the video you can see Sidhu Moosewala's father feeding the newborn with milk through a spoon and hugging him closest to his heart will bring tears to your eyes, their loss will never be recovered but the birth of this new baby boy has definitely given them hope to live their lives. The fans are welcoming Sidhu's younger brother by calling him Sidhu and are calling it the best day for his well wishers. Miracles do happen and this is the classic example.