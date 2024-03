Sidhu Moosewala fans are currently beaming with joy as they believe that their idol is back. Sidhu Moosewala's parents have finally welcomed a baby boy. His father, Balkaur Singh, himself shared the joyous news on social media by posting an adorable picture with his newborn. Check out the heartwarming picture below. Also Read - Gippy Grewal reveals the truth behind Lawrence Bishnoi's claim of his friendship with Salman Khan

Sidhu Moosewala's parents blessed with a baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, took to his social media and posted the below image. The picture is truly heartwarming, as along with the newborn, fans cannot stop adoring Sidhu Moosewala's frame, which has the words 'Legends never die'. To celebrate the joyous occasion, the new dad also cut the cake and welcomed his second son. Check out the picture below.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, ardent fans of the deceased singer poured heartfelt wishes on their social media. Check out their adorable reactions below.

News of Sidhu Moosewala's parents embracing parenthood once again was circulating on social media a few months back. However, the family chose to remain silent. Now, the family has confirmed the arrival of their new member.

For those unaware, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, was an Indian rapper and singer. He was known as one of the greatest Punjabi artists. PBX1, Mere Na, So High, and others were some of the most popular tracks by Sidhu Moosewala.

On June 29, 2022, while Sidhu was driving in his car near his village Moosa in Punjab, he was attacked by an unnamed gang. It is stated that around thirty rounds were fired during the incident. Sidhu Moosewala's father took him to the nearby hospital; however, he succumbed to the injuries. Police later revealed that Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the murder.