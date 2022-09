Ranveer Singh recently attended SIIMA Awards 2022 (South Indian International Movie Awards) in Bangalore. While the awards were mainly attended by South Indian stars like Yash, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, and more, Ranveer was the only Bollywood star who graced the awards. As usual, the actor stole the show and made everyone laugh out loud with his antics. A video has gone viral on social media in which he is seen recreating Allu Arjun’s famous Pushpa dialogue and he is also dancing to the track Srivalli. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: It's a hat-trick for Alia Bhatt in 2022; a look at the star’s biggest openers

In the video, we can see that Ranveer mouths ’s Puspa dialogue, ‘Thaggedhe le’, and also does the hand gesture. He later danced to Srivalli and did the hook step of the song. Check out the viral video below… Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma to Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal: These actresses confessed being betrayed in love

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, we wonder if after watching this video, a Telugu film will be offered to . But, we have to say that the actor leaves a mark everywhere. Also Read - Main Hoon Aparajita actress Shweta Tiwari REVEALS she doesn’t believe in institution of marriage; says, ‘I even tell my daughter…’

Ranveer was also honoured with an award at SIIMA 2022, and he took to Twitter to thank the South Indian film fraternity for it. Check out the actor’s tweet below…

One more video of Ranveer from SIIMA 2022 has gone viral. In the video, the actor amid the crowd poses with his two little fans, and netizens are impressed with him. They are calling him down to earth. Check out the video below…

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Talking about Ranveer’s movies, the actor has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up. The former is slated to release in December this year, and the latter is scheduled to hit the big screens in February 2023.