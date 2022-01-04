Singer and Director Raj Singh creates a legacy of his own in music and entertainment

Raj Singh's Blaze Entertainment and Ikonic Media Group have helped him increase his prominence. There are a few people who love dreaming about things they wish to achieve in their lives, while there are some others who make sure to get on the ground, go under the grind and work relentlessly to achieve what they desire. To belong to the latter category require individuals to stay resilient and patient, and Singer and Director Raj Singh did exactly that, reaching the status he has achieved today as a multi-skilled professional. He kept working hard each passing day and never lost hope during his journey, which helped him create a flourishing career for himself in his ventures.

Raj Singh stands tall as one of those rare professionals in the music and entertainment fields because he thrived on his innate creative thinking abilities and capabilities and incessantly worked hard to turn his visions into reality. Raj Singh has been on a constant rise as a singer, director, music producer, and now even as a social media personality. He remained a DJ in the Southeast Asian community and later started his own ventures, Blaze Entertainment and Ikonic Media Group. Organizing private parties, wedding ceremonies, and other events also helped him become a shining personality in the events and entertainment niche.

"I have always believed in giving it my all. I was aware of the fierce competition I may face in these industries, but I was confident about my efforts and dedication and resiliently moved forward continuously. This helped me pave my own path to success and get to the top of these industries," highlights the man himself. He further added, saying that the journey was no cakewalk for him, but his strong mental fortitude and tenacity always acted as his companions, leading him to monumental success in his endeavours. Not just in Bollywood shows, he also showed his magic across Hollywood clubs, which made him become more prominent in the social media world.

Raj Singh enthralled people with his music videos under the banner of his ventures, which led him to take strides in the entertainment, media, and music spaces.

