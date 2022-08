In a shocking turn of events, an FIR has been filed by the Oshiwara Police on singer and composer Rahul Jain. The woman, 30, is a costume stylist. She has alleged that the incident happened at his flat in Mumbai. The singer has dismissed the allegations as fake and baseless. In her statement, the lady has claimed that Rahul Jain contacted her via Instagram and praised her work. He told her to visit his place at a high rise in Andheri assuring that he would be appointed as his personal costume stylist. She went to his place on August 11, 2022. He took her to his bedroom under the pretext of showing his wardrobe and raped her. Also Read - Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jaave song: Terence Lewis gets his histrionics right in this melody about unconditional love — watch video

The woman has also said that Rahul Jain assaulted her when she tried to resist his advances. It seems he tried to destroy the evidence as well. As per PTI, the cops have registered FIR under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far, Rahul Jain told PTI, "I don't know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless. Earlier also a woman had made similar allegations against me but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman". Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prasoon Joshi named for Padma Shri

Last year, a Bollywood lyricist and writer had lodged an FIR against Rahul Jain and two of his family members for rape, forcible abortions and other grave charges. This happened in October 2021. Rahul has sung songs like Teri Yaad (Fever), Aane Wale Kal (1921), Ghar Se Nikla, Na Tum Rahe Tum and Chal Diya Tumse Door for Viu web series Spotlight. Besides, he has worked as a music director in films like Kaagaz and Jhoota Kahin Ka.