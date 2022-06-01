Singer KK dies at 53: Fans will get to hear his voice one last time in THIS Salman Khan starrer

Singer KK's demise has shocked one and all. He started his musical journey in 1996 and in these 26 years, he sang many popular songs and became the voice of many superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others. His last song was Yeh Hausle in Ranveer Singh starrer 83, and as per Wikipedia, we will get to hear his voice in two movies this year, Lost and Sherdil. However, we will get to hear his voice one last time in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. According to Wiki, he has sung a song for Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Eid 2023. Also Read - Karan V Grover marries Poppy Jabbal: Shama Sikander shares INSIDE pictures from the Udaariyan actor and Broken But Beautiful actress' wedding

KK sung many songs for Salman like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), O Jaana (Tere Naam), Humko Pyar Hua (Ready), Laapata (Ek Tha Tiger), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), and Main Agar (Tubelight). Now, we are sure fans of Salman and KK would be excited for their next collaboration in Tiger 3. The song sung by KK will surely be very special as it will be his last track.

Well, just before his demise, the 53-year-old singer attended a concert and entertained his fans with his voice. The video from his last concert has gone viral and KK is seen singing his famous track Pal in it.

Reportedly, after the concert got over, KK went to his hotel and suddenly felt sick. He collapsed on stairs and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The singer’s demise has shocked one and all.

Many Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and others have mourned his demise on social media. Check out their tweets below…

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…? the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022