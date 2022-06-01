Singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath's untimely and sudden demise has left India and the music fraternity numb, in shock and in a state of denial. After all, KK was just 53 and too young to pass away. Everyone is mourning KK's demise and is still trying to process it. He reportedly passed away after falling ill while performing on stage for his gig at the Gurudas College in Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. Reports have mentioned heart attack as the reason for KK's sudden demise. The latest reports have claimed that the police have registered a case of unnatural death and will be probing into his demise. Also Read - KK dies at 53: His net worth, family pictures, memorable songs and more will make your heart shatter over the loss

KK's demise - A case of unnatural death?

As per reports, the New Market police have registered a case of unnatural death on the shocking demise of the popular singer. His family reached Kolkata today morning. The police have been waiting for KK's family members. They'll be taking their consent and after the identification and inquest, KK's body will be taken for postmortem. Reports state that KK will be taken to SSKM hospital for the same. The probe is on and the official are waiting for the preliminary results of the postmortem. Police will reportedly question the hotel staff and the organisers of the event.

One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer #KK. After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/2afpFwi4Ex — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

KK complained of ill health

The Telegraph quoted the show's arranger Tochan Ghosh saying that KK had complained of ill health. Ghosh told the portal that KK told his manager Hitesh Bhatt that he felt cold when they switched on the air conditioner in the car while returning to the Oberoi Grand hotel in the evening. His fans had gathered at the total for selfies and autographs but he had politely refused them and said that he was not feeling well. He added that KK went to his room and collapsed on the sofa. As soon as he fell, Hitesh rushed him to the CMRI in Alipore, Kolkata. Reports state that his face bore a cut on his forehead.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy, son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.