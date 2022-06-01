Singer KK's last video from his concert before his demise goes viral; celebs and netizens in shock

Singer KK, known for his songs like Pal, Yaaron, Apadi Podu, Aankhon Mein Teri, Tu Jo Mila, and many more, passed away last night. His demise has shocked one and all as just before taking his last breath the singer performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. He sang his most popular track Pal at the concert. Reportedly, after the concert, when KK went to his hotel he suddenly felt ill. The singer fell from the stairs and was rushed to CMRI Hospital where he was declared dead. His last video from the concert has gone viral. Also Read - Singer KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and more Bollywood celebs mourn the sudden demise

Netizens are shocked to hear about his demise. An Instagram user commented, "Really heartbreaking for all of us." Another netizen wrote, "Out of all his songs he chose this one...Like somehow gods give you the hint.. It's crazy." One more netizen commented, "Huge loss to Indian music industry lately. Lata di, sidhu moosewala and KK. It hurts deeply. Rest in heaven legends. Your art will live on."

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ?? — (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Apart from shock, there is a numbing sadness to lose someone too soon. Your music and songs will continue to echo in the void you leave behind. #RIPKK. ??? — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 1, 2022

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…? the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO — (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

KK’s last song was Yeh Hausle in starrer 83. Reportedly, he has recorded songs for films like Lost, Sherdil, and Tiger 3. Apart from Hindi songs, KK had also sung tracks in other languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and others. His singles Pal and Yaaron are his most popular tracks, and though it was released in 1999, people still enjoy them and remember the songs.

The Pal singer is the fourth singer who has passed away this year. Before him, , Bappi Lahiri, and Sidhu Moose Wala left us. 2022 is surely not a great year for the music industry. We pray that KK’s soul rests in peace.