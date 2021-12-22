Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta is also the lead vocalist and founder of Sanyaas the Band

For the past few years, with the advent of social media platforms, many new talents are being showcased. One such skill that has seen enormous promotion on these outlets is music and signing. As a consequence, numerous music bands emerged.

Sanyaas The Band is one of the most prominent music bands that is extremely central for its soothing and blissful live performances. However, the person behind the celebrated performances of this band is none other than Manmeet Singh Gupta.

The singer, who has been in the world of music for years has also broken many records with his solo concerts. Manmeet Singh Gupta always wanted to begin with a band but he waited for the time until he found the right people. It was in 2015 when he finally brought together the assorted pieces and laid the stepping stones of Sanyaas the Band.

Since its foundation, the band has been victorious at giving stupendous performances. Being the lead vocalist, Manmeet Singh Gupta is enjoyed the most. The singer is truly versatile and as a result, he has the mastery to perform on diverse occasions too.

Along with his co-members of the band, the singer is successful at giving super energetic performances every time. Manmeet Singh Gupta and his band have performed at several venues, some of which include Sin City, Warehouse, The Times Square and many more wedding nights.

With Manmeet's fine collection these are the members of Sanyaas The Band- Soham Doshi (percussionist), Rohan Jadhav (rhythm guitarist), Himanshu (bass guitarist), Sagar Bhatt (dhol), Rusheel Chalse (keyboard), Himanshu Gautam (Bassist).

Manmeet Singh Gupta single-handedly sets the vibes of the event with his charming persona and melodious voice. The singer has already stunned everyone as he won the ‘Voice of Nation’ title and was a part of a Guinness World Record for 23 days of non-stop karaoke singing marathon.

Manmeet Singh Gupta is also one of the favourite live performers in the high-profile wedding circuit and various cafes, pubs and colleges. The most recent performance of him and his band was with the dearest singer . We wish all the good fortune to Manmeet Singh Gupta and his band for their upcoming events.