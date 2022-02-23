Singer Mohit Modanwal has replenished the nightlife of several clubs with his ebullient performance

Nightlife events mean unlocking the moments of verve that are full of joviality and merriment. However, these events are always incomplete without singers and their infectious energy. And when we talk about singers with great vitality, an individual to not miss is Mohit Modanwal. He has made his name prominent in various clubs of high standing by giving fabulous performances.

Hailing from Lucknow, the name Mohit Modanwal has become reputed in several clubs in Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. What are the essentials of a perfect night event? high-energy singer, thunderous music, perfect ambiance, and an elevated flow of vim through the night. All of these are precisely available at Mohit Modanwal's night events. He has always made sure that he maintains the vivacity and zeal of the crowd throughout the show.

Mohit Modanwal is particularly loved for his infectious energy among his crowd. The singer, along with his band, delivers their best performance every time. But this ebullient singer, standing between the populace and singing his soul out, makes his events even more pleasing and delightful. Mohit Modanwal is also a guitarist and is sometimes seen establishing an incredible vibe by tuning his guitar.

From power-packed and robust nights to reposeful and calming ones, Mohit Modanwal's versatility can deal with any of these atmospheres. Till date, he has performed at more than 1000 shows in the last 5 years and has also done several international shows. Besides, he is also known for power-packed private gigs, social and corporate events and weddings which surpass the count of 70 a year. Mohit's events are the perfect exemplar of the enthusiasm that he shows towards his passion and the warmth that he has for his audience.

Some of his ravishing performances were at venues like NXT LVL, B C B, Bombay Adda, Epitome, Boho, Glass House, South Bombay Bar, and many more. Mohit Modanwal has his upcoming performances at Boho, XOYO, The Secret, Glass House, etc. For more updates on his gigs and upcoming events, check out his office Instagram @mohit_modanwal