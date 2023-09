Days after his India music tour got canceled, singer Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh took to his social media account to issue an official statement regarding his stand on the ongoing controversy. The singer has been making headlines for an Instagram story he shared earlier this year which featured a distorted map of India. The post got viral on social media and the singer was accused for his alleged support to separatist Khalistani elements. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were among the many top celebrities who unfollowed him on social media. On Thursday night, Shubh took to Instagram to react to the allegations and wrote about feeling disheartened over the cancelation of his show.

Shubh issues official statement on controversy surrounding his alleged support to Khalistan

Taking to Instagram, Shubh issued a long statement about the cancellation of his India tour and being labeled as an ‘anti-nationalist’. In the long note, the singer wrote about how as a young rapper hailing from the heartlands of Punjab, it was his lifelong dream to put his music on the global map. The singer added that the recent happenings have affected his years of hard work and progress and revealed feeling disheartened by the cancelation of his shows in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHUBH (@shubhworldwide)

The singer added, “India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn’t even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family.” The singer further wrote about his home state Punjab being his soul and in his blood. “Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That’s why it’s my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national,” the singer wrote in the official statement.

Trending Now

Shubh also explained why shared the post on social media earlier this year and wrote that his intent was only to preach Pray for Punjab after reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state went viral on social media. The singer added that there was no other thought behind his move and he did not want to intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings. Shubh also wrote about how the accusations have deeply affected him and added that he will continue to work hard. “My team and I will be back soon, bigger and stronger together,” the singer concluded.

Shubh’s India tour canceled

The singer was scheduled to perform in India as part of his multiple cities tour. The singer was scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event as part of his three-month-long tour in India. The singer was also scheduled to be performing in several other Indian cities including New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.