In a shocking turn of events, acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam was attacked in the city. The famous singer and composer were attending an event in Chembur. And it took a bizarre turn when he and his team were manhandled. In a scuffle, which included Sonu Nigam along with his bodyguards, the bodyguards were hurt. The video of the scuffle is now going viral online. Sonu Nigam was seen in a white outfit. As per reports, the incident took place right after Sonu was exiting the stage. Also Read - Palak Muchhal-Mithoon wedding reception: Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Sonu Nigam, Aditya Narayan and more attend [Watch Video]

Sonu Nigam was attacked by MLA's son

The video of Sonu Nigam being attacked is all over the internet. Fans are livid upon seeing the legendary singer being manhandled. As per News18 India, the attack took place as Sonu was exiting the stage. MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's son has been revealed as the man who pushed the bodyguards while Sonu was exiting the stage. It so happened that Phaterpekar's son wanted to click a picture with Sonu Nigam. When he didn’t get the pic, the latter pushed Sonu’s bodyguard. He also pushed another person accompanying Sonu while leaving the stage. Sonu Nigam is seen in a white shirt and pants. Sonu Nigam was not hurt during the scuffle but it is said that his brother is hurt. Sonu and his brother are in the hospital. Sonu revealed that his bodyguard saved him. Sonu Nigam's video is trending in Entertainment News. Also Read - Palak Muchhal-Mithoon wedding: Ace musicians tie the knot; Rubina Dilaik, Rashami Desai, Sonu Nigam and others attend [View Pics]

Watch the video of Sonu Nigam being attacked here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Karn (@amitkarn99)

Sonu Nigam's fans lash out at the attack

Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved singers in the country. And when the news of an attack on him broke out, fans lost it. Sonu Nigam alongside the place where the event took place is trending on Twitter with the singer’s fans slamming the one who attacked him. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - From Anjali Arora's Russian date for money to Rakhi Sawant's revelation about farting: 9 most SHOCKING REALITY TV show confessions

Now this intolerance brigade how will they defend this incident #SonuNigam — KP ?? (@kiran_pattar) February 20, 2023

Prayers for #SonuNigam, hope nothing has happened to him. The UT block has something worst written for future, for sure. I just feel sad for BALASAHEB THACKREY.

पता नहीं शेर के घर में ये हिजड़े कहाँ से आ गए...चू*ये साले.. — The Right-Wing Wallah ?? (@theRW_wallah) February 20, 2023

#Mumbai : Singer #SonuNigam allegedly attacked by son of #Shivsena MLA Prakash Fartepekar (Uddhav Faction -Not confirmed) in #Chembur . According to police, Singer didn’t not received any injury no complaint filed. Video is viral pic.twitter.com/VxLJhFjm6f — Sonu Kanojia (@NNsonukanojia) February 20, 2023

Hope he's fine and nothing serious.#SonuNigam — DIVYANSH¹⁷ ॐ (@ImDivyansh_17) February 20, 2023

Best would be for #SonuNigam or @MumbaiPolice to clarify what really happened, before tweets fire-up our beautiful suburb of Chembur in Mumbai#SonuNigam — Francis Joseph (@Francis_Joseph) February 20, 2023

Sonu Nigam is in Zen hospital, a tweet said. His crew members are hurt.