Singer Sonu Thukral becomes the next big thing in Bollywood, will be seen working with ace lyricist Jaani for his next

Music is a part of all of our lives, from when we're growing up to when we're old. We grow up to the sound of our mothers singing us lullabies so that we'd go to sleep. Music is one of the most calming and soothing things if you let it be. It comes from melodies and tunes strung together by people who sing and play musical instruments. The power of music shows in the simplest of things, such as when you absentmindedly tap your foot to a beat or hum a tune unknowingly.

A name who is ruling the hearts and ruling the charts in today's musical industry is that of Sonu Thakral. A rising star of the country who has impressed millions with his enchanting voice and vivacious melodies. He believes that music is not only created by people, but it is also all around us in nature. Music has no age. Hence since a very young Sonu started persuading music. He always wanted to make a commendable name in the musical industry and thus he started doing shows, playback singer and collaborating with one of the leading music directors, producers , and singers of the nation. From BPraak, to sensational Hina Khan, and many more. Sonu has been collaborating with the top names in the Bollywood fraternity.

Most loved Sonu Thakral has achieved a commendable name in the Bollywood industry, starting his career at a very young age getting his break in Bollywood after tremendous struggle and there is no looking back for Sonu now. He truly is an inspiration for everyone who would like to persuade their career in this field having no big daddy in the industry Thukral is a self made man. Sonu Thukral's next will be coming with lyrics Jaani who is a renowned name in the music industry he also has a number of projects in the pipeline.