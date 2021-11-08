Well, if you have seen 's recent Diwali outing , you must have got hinting at 3 at the epic climax of the cop-actioner. The film, which is expected to be a no-nonsense cop action-drama, will show terrorists hiding out in PoK and Ajay Devgn hunting them down. As we saw, will be seen as the lead antagonist. With the backdrop of Kashmir and patriotic plot, the makers of the film feel that the Independence Day weekend in 2023 will be the perfect time to release the third installment of the Singham franchise. Well, looking at the plot, we can definitely say that Singham 3 will be bigger and grander than the previous two parts. Also Read - Sooryavanshi day 3 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's film records a surge with Rs 29 crore on Sunday; will it cross Rs 100 crore mark on day 4?

It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now : https://t.co/tNNQc0ywEC#Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/ExCkWoGay1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2021

The film will be shot in Delhi and Kashmir and is expected to go on floors in September next year. The complete details of the film along with the official announcement is expected to happen soon. Just like Sooryavanshi, we might see Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and coming together for the epic climax.

Meanwhile, is currently wrapping up the shooting of Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. The film, which is inspired by 's play The Comedy of Errors, has been kept under the wraps with all set been covered. The film, which also features , , , , , , , Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, , Anil Charanjeett and in key roles, might release on the coming New Year's eve. Reportedly, Ranveer's wife will also have a cameo appearance in the film.

