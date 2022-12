In a surprising and exciting piece of news today, Rohit Shetty has announced that he will collaborate with Deepika Padukone for Singham 3 in which she will play the lad cop. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh alongside Rohit Shetty launched the song Current Laga Re from the director's upcoming directorial Cirkus. And at the press conference held in the city, Rohit also opened up on the next instalment of Singham and the next film in the copverse. Deepika Padukone will headline the next film in the franchise. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who own the MOST expensive homes; check insane costs

Rohit Shetty announces Deepika Padukone as lady cop in Singham 3

This is going to blow up the Entertainment News section and quite literally. At the Current Laga Re song launch held in the city, a press conference was held and Rohit Shetty revealed that the next film he is working on is Singham. Shetty talked about how everyone would keep asking him who the lady cop in his cop verse is. So, he took the opportunity to announce and confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. Rohit Shetty also added that they will start shooting next year.

Deepika Padukone dances her heart out in Current Laga Re with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is making a cameo appearance with a special dance number in Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma starrer movie Cirkus which is scheduled to release on 23rd December. The song has been winning a lot of hearts already. It is a massy number with massy moves.

Deepika Padukone-Rohit Shetty association

Deepika and Rohit worked with each other in 2013 when they collaborated on Chennai Express which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was one of the blockbuster hits of 2013. With Cirkus, they collaborated for the second time but not for a full-fledged movie. However, the announcement of Singham 3 would have surely got the fans excited. What are your thoughts about Deepika Padukone as the lady Singham/ lady cop? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.