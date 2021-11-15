Singham 3: Rohit Shetty refutes speculations that the Ajay Devgn starrer is based on Article 370; REVEALS 'basic idea' he is building on [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife got the perfect opportunity to quiz Director Rohit Shetty in an exclusive interview on the veracity of reports floating around that Singham 3 will be based on Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which he categorically denied while also revealing there's something basic swimming in his mind about the movie's plot