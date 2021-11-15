Almost everyone, including probably the makers, would not have expected this kind of dominance that Sooryavanshi has shown at the box office, given the uncertain times it has released in the COVID-19 threat still looming to a degree; 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala; shows not decided till the last moment before the release date, and cries of hostility from the 'Boycott Bollywood' team and 'SSR warriors' refusing to subside on social media. However, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, directed by the man with the Midas touch Rohit Shetty, has come, surveyed all it was up against and conquered all, blowing the most enthusiastic of predictions out of the water. Also Read - Before Ahan Shetty's debut in Tadap, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more stars who played rebels in their first films – view pics

In the interim, what the box-office success of and Sooryavanshi has also done is pave the way for all future upcoming Bollywood movies, big and small, after more than a year and a half of the industry and cinema halls trying to find their feet. Now. it's definitely a long way off, buy one of those upcoming Bollywood films that's been looked at with great anticipation by both the audience and trade is Rohit Shetty's own 3, especially since it belongs to his same cop universe, and the fact that it'll be coming on the heels of the massive success of both and as teased in the climax of the latter, besides the tremendous recall value of its own superhit franchise.

Now, there have been reports that Singham 3, starring , will be based on Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which affords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, an archaic section believed to be the reason by many behind the union territory's under-development to this date and incessant issues with insurgency. BollywoodLife got the perfect opportunity to quiz Director on the veracity of these rumours in an exclusive interview, which he categorically denied while also revealing there's something basic swimming in his mind about the movie's plot.

“Even I've heard that the story is out, even though I myself don't know what the story is – that Singham 3 is being made on Article 370, which even I don't know. We have a basic idea for the story, but I can understand (the reports coming out) because of the rage created by Sooryavanshi, so everyone is talking about Singham. However, there's a lot of time for it...if you see, there's at least one year left for Singham (3) to begin. It won't start before a year (from now. So, there's a lot of time,” said Rohit Shetty

So, there, you have it – best we all hold on to our horses and wait for some official word on what Singham 3 will be about.