Indian Police Force trailer was launched yesterday with much fanfare. Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari and more are a part of the web series. Indian Police Force marks the debut of Rohit Shetty as a director in the OTT space. Shweta Tiwari shared an interesting condition Rohit had put on her while she was working on the Indian Police Force. It was an offer for another project. And now, she has been confirmed to have been roped in for Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and more ensemble cast cop actioner.

Shweta Tiwari joining Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn and others in Singham Again?

During the trailer launch of Indian Police Force, Shweta Tiwari revealed that Rohit Shetty had put a condition for his next casting coup. He put a condition that he would sign her for one more project provided she brings food on the set of Indian Police Force every day. However, Shetty signed her up without any of that happening. Well, Shweta is one talented actress. She has years of experience in the TV industry already and a huge fanbase too. As per ETimes report, Shweta will essay the role of an intelligence officer in Singham Again. Also Read - Deepika Padukone birthday: Rs 1050 crores riding on the beauty in 2024; check her net worth, assets and more

Shweta Tiwari shares her excitement for the Indian Police Force and Singham Again

Shweta Tiwari says it was an honour to be a part of Rohit Shetty's India Police Force as it is and when she received a call from his team for Singham Again, she was beyond thrilled. And guess what? She did not even wait to hear the script or the deets about her role and just said yes. Shweta confessed to being intimidated by Rohit but revealed that he made everyone on the set feel very comfortable. Also Read - Kajol shuts down Kareena Kapoor Khan for calling out her driving skills; netizens call former 'annoying'

Shweta Tiwari talks about Rohit Shetty's behaviour on set

In the same interaction, Shweta Tiwari revealed that it is difficult to gauge if Rohit Shetty is serious or joking. Giving an example, Shweta says that if she was late, he would ask her 'Tu late aayi?' and it would be difficult to know whether he is genuinely asking or reprimanding. And then he would mention that at the drop of the hat. He would blame it on Shweta saying it all happened because she came in late.

Talking about Singham Again, the cop actioner stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.