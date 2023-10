Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be back with Singham Again. It is one of the most awaited movies. The film went on floors recently and fans cannot wait to welcome their favourite Bajirao Singham again. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone joining in. As per reports, Deepika will be seen as a lady cop in the film. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan begins shooting for Singham Again; Ranveer Singh aka Simmba reveals a common connection

As per reports, the climax of Singham Again is being shot and you guys will be surprised to know the details of the climax scene. As we all know, Simmba and Veer Suryavanshi will also join Singham in the climax but apart from them we will have two more actors.

Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor join Simmba, Suryavanshi and Singham

Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor will join Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in the climax. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the film. As per reports, the climax of the film is not less than a separate film.

The budget of the climax costs a whopping Rs 25 crores to shoot. As per Koimoi, an actor from the film revealed that Rohit Shetty is known to shoot his action scenes as a spectacle but this time he has outdone himself. There was nothing like this shot before in his films and every actor Ajay, Tiger, Ranveer, Arjun are an organic part of the climax.

Climax of Singham Again shot with full precautions

The source further revealed that the climax is shot like a separate entity from the film. One can detach the climax from the plot and watch it as an independent film. It was further said that all precautions are being taken in Hyderabad as the climax scenes are dangerous and no actor can afford an injury because they all are shooting for multiple projects.

Singham Again is all set to release on August 15, 2024. Recently, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she has joint the shoot of Singham Again. She shared a picture where she is standing in front of an overturning car. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors..This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last …Ready Steady Go…@itsrohitshetty."

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she will making her debut in the cop universe with Rohit Shetty. This film is one of the biggest updates in entertainment news.