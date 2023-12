Singham Again is one of the most awaited movies from Rohit Shetty's copverse. It is the third part of one of the biggest cop franchises in India. Singham Again also known as Singham 3 stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar. It is the first time that such an ensemble cast will be seen together. And now, the latest report claims that Singham star Ajay has been injured. Also Read - Deepika Padukone kisses Ranveer Singh; Singham Again star shares a loved up picture from his wedding anniversary trip

Singham Again star Ajay Devgn gets injured on the sets of the upcoming new movie

Singham Again shooting commenced a couple of weeks ago. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh commenced the shoot first and the rest of the cast joined later. The latest report about Singham Again suggests that Ajay has been injured while shooting for the Rohit Shetty directorial movie. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh ringing in their 5th wedding anniversary in Belgium? Check VIRAL pics

ETimes says a Mid-Day report claimed Ajay was shooting for a combat sequence. And an unfortunate blow struck his face, leaving his eye bruised. The report also claimed that Ajay had to break the shoot for a couple of hours because of the same. He was treated by the doctor on set itself. Since the shoot must go on, Rohit Shetty continued the shoot with the baddies of Singham Again. Ajay Devgn soon joined the rest of the cast since he did not want the work to get affected. The Singham 3 shoot will be conducted in Film City. Also Read - After going braless; Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the internet on fire with her super bold photoshoot for a magazine

Meet the ensemble cast of Singham Again

Talking about Singham Again, also known as Singham 3, will have Ajay, Ranveer, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan reprising their roles of Singham, Simmba and Veer Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone has joined the force as DCP Shakti Shetty. Her look was very well received by the fans. It seems she plays a cop with a spunky side to her. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is also a new addition. He will play ACP Satya Pandey. As per reports, Sonu Sood will be seen as DCP Prem Shekhawat, Prakash Raj as ACP Kashinath Prasad and Fardeen Khan will play the lead antagonists. Siddharth Jadhav is also a part of Singham Again. He will play Inspector Santosh Tawade.