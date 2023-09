Two days ago, Rohit Shetty announced filming begins for Singham Again. The filmmaker shared pictures from the Mahurat shot it, seems. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh were also seen in the frame. Ajay began this cop verse with Rohit more than a decade ago. Ranveer joined the copverse a couple of years ago as Simmba. And now, he will join hands with Ajay for the third part of the Singham franchise, overall, the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's cop verse. Check out all the interesting and latest updates about Singham Again below... Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 vs Ajay Devgn's Singham Again to clash on I-Day 2024; fan war turns ugly [Check Reactions]

Meet the cast of Singham Again

BollywoodLife informed its readers about Deepika Padukone joining the cast of Singham Again during the song launch of the Cirkus movie. Ranveer Singh will return as Simmba while Ajay Devgn will reprise his role of Bajirao Singham again. It is touted to be the biggest cop film. Akshay Kumar will join the cast as Veer Sooryavanshi. Together, they will all fight against one enemy of the country, Jackie Shroff. While Ajay is the hero, Ranveer will play the role of a catalyst in taking the story forward, Akshay, on the other hand, will have a cameo appearance.

Will Kareena Kapoor Khan be a part of Singham Again?

Kareena Kapoor Khan will reprise her role as Ajay Devgn's wife in the movie. While she is not a cop in the movie, she has a very important role in the film which will help take the story forward. The actress is likely to join the rest of the gang on shoot by the end of this month. On the other hand, it is not known whether Sara Ali Khan, who played Simmba's love interest in Simmba will be a part of the film or not.

Shooting of Singham Again

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Singham Again will be shot in India as well as abroad. Rohit Shetty, the filmmaker wants to shoot most of his film sequences at real locations with the help of an expert team of action directors. Singham Again is touted to the the most expensive film of Rohit Shetty to date. The director is working very hard to amp up the scale of his cop verse with this new movie.