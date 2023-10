Singham Again is one of the highly-anticipated films. Rohit Shetty's cop drama is going to be bigger and better. One by one, Rohit Shetty is unveiling the cast of the film. While Ajay Devgn is going to reprise the role of Singham in the film, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff are the new entrants to the team. Their first look posters have already been revealed. Ranveer Singh is also going to be a part of the film as Simmba. Akshay Kumar will return as Sooryavanshi. With such stellar star cast, there is great hope. Now, here's some insight into the storyline. Also Read - Singham Again: Deepika Padukone joins Ajay Devgn's cop drama; meet quirky and daredevil police officer Shakti Shetty

Singham Again is inspired by Ramayana?

As reported by Pinkvilla, Singham Again's story has references from Ramayana. The report suggests that Ranveer Singh will be seen as Hanuman while Ajay Devgn will be like Lord Ram but there is no confirmation on it though. It remains to be seen who will be seek references from Sita. Rumours have it that Kareena Kapoor Khan is also going to be a part of the film. Also Read - Tiger 3, Singham Again, Fighter and more: Filmmakers spend a whopping amount for larger than life big screen experiences

Deepika Padukone's character name in the film is Shakti Shetty. She is going to play a cop in the film. Her uniform avatar went viral on entertainment news in no time. Tiger Shroff is also going to be a cop in the film. He will be seen as Special Task Force officer ACP Satya. We are now looking forward to first look posters of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Also Read - Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor's epic climax budget, shoot details out

Check out Ranveer Singh's poster below. While sharing the same, he captioned it as, "Sabse natkhat, Sabse nirala, ala re ala, Simmba ala".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Singham Again is expected to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. It is going to clash with Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is going to be one of the biggest clashed of the upcoming year at the box office. Given that it is a Rohit Shetty film, fans can expect a full-on masaledaar Bollywood cop drama with flying cars and out-of-the-box action scenes. It will be a dhamak on screen for sure.

