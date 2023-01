Ajay Devgn is Singham for all the Hindi masses out there. The first Singham movie is still a rage amongst fans. Directed by Rohit Shetty, fans have been rooting for the Singham franchise every year. And now, Singham Again is in the making. It was during the Current Laga Re song release of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Cirkus that Rohit Shetty first hinted about Singham Again. And ever since, fans have been looking forward to the announcement. Well, it has been made. Ajay Devgn dropped the first post about Singham 3 and it's going viral. Also Read - Ajay Devgn reunites with Rohit Shetty for Singham Again; a look at how the actor-director duo struck gold with their frequent collaboration

Singham Again is in the making

Entertainment News is buzzing hot with the update about Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. The popular actor shared a picture on his social media handles. It also includes the director of the franchise, Rohit Shetty. Ajay talked about making a great start for 2023 with the narration by Rohit Shetty for the next installment of Singham. Ajay Devgn expressed his excitement for the film by revealing that the script he heard is FIRE! He literally posted the fire emoticon, no kidding. The Singham actor also wrote, "God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster," Check out his tweet here:

Made a good start to the New Year with #RohitShetty’s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is ? God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster ? pic.twitter.com/hyUvhGelnY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 2, 2023

Fans are excited for Singham 3/ Singham Again

The first two movies from the Singham Franchise were loved by the fans. The first movie starred and . The second installment saw and in key roles. Singham has a huge fan base and the tease of the third movie from the franchise has naturally garnered the interest of fans. Check out their tweets here:

The villain in Singham Again has to be really good. The bar set by Prakash Raj in Singham is too high. Will never forget that epic climax. — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) January 2, 2023

3rd back to back HGOTY

Tanhaji - 2020

- 2021

Drishyam2 - 2022

BOSS on rampage ????????? pic.twitter.com/XgBZvOpaXL — ABHIGYAN (@Immyself_P) January 2, 2023

Rohit Shetty returns to his den with the bossman. :) pic.twitter.com/wBsP7z1PZX — SAMIR. (@MeSamir23) January 2, 2023

OH MY GODDDDDD!!!!!! I CANT WAITTTTTTT MY DREAM COME TRUE...SINGHAM IS ALL I NEEDD IN LIFE AND WE DEFO DONT NEED SIMBA AND SOORYAVANSHI LIKE THAT..HOPE THEYRE ON LEAVE .BECAUSE ONLY SINGHAM CAN SAVE THE DAY.. WHY AM I TYPING IN CAPS..TOO EXCITED!!!!! — Ikraa❤ (@Ikra4SRK) January 2, 2023

Wow! Can't wait for Singham 3 ????????????? — SaFdar ALi ⚔?? (@TheSafdarArain) January 2, 2023

Positive vibes, good that you brought the messge, can see the pain of Circus on Rohit Shetty's face. You are a true friend. All want to see you both for Singham Again. Best of luck to both you, eagerly waiting first for Maidan, Bhola and then Singham Again.@ajaydevgn — Manoj Bande (@ManojBande8) January 2, 2023

Singham is the big Brand, Rohit Sir please keep this Legacy by not Casting any other star with Ajay Sir ? Wishing you Rohit Shetty and Team A very Happy New Year ?? And most loving Ajay Sir ???? — Prashant (@Prashan33798472) January 2, 2023

Rohit Shetty ka ek saccha dost hai industry mein wo hai Ajay Devgn and today he must have realised this.. 400cr club me entry ?? — BROKEN YET BEAUTIFUL ✨ (@Broken_Soul1313) January 2, 2023

सिंघम अगेन - Singham Again , waiting for Releasing Date Sir,Jab bhi release hoga Tab Blockbuster Hi Hoga ...✍️ — Sanjay Dhodi (@sanjay_dhodi) January 2, 2023

Singham Again kamal hoga,, box office pe bawal hoga ?? — rvchauhan04 (@rvchauhan04) January 2, 2023

Will be a part of Singham Again?

It was during the song launch of Current Laga Re from Cirkus that Rohit Shetty revealed Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham this time around. However, will she be a part if Singham Again or not, we might have to wait for the official announcement. In the meantime, Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Verse.