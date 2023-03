Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are back with Singham Again, the third part of their cop franchise. The director Rohit Shetty is known for his copverse or cop universe including Singham, Simba, and s . He is now all set to extend the Singham franchise with its third chapter after receiving positive responses from the previous two chapters. The movie is reported to go on floors in July this year and the director has already locked a Diwali 2024 release. Another major update around the development is that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for an important role. Also Read - Singham Again: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty tease fans about their next 'blockbuster'; netizens cannot contain excitement

During the song launch of Cirkus in December 2022, Rohit Shetty hinted about a strong female character the Singham 3. Responding to the frequently asked question if he will bring Lady Singham in the movie, he agreed that fans can expect the same in Singham Again. Well, does this mean that will play Lady Singham opposite in the third chapter? If reports are to go by the Pathaan actress will play a female lead in 's copverse.

Another reason for Singham fans to rejoice is the release date. Ajay’s next Rohit Shetty Directorial will see the light of the Diwali festival in the next year 2024. Eying to make it a cop universe from and from are set to make an appearance. Ajay was seen playing a cameo in Simmba and also played an important role in Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise started off in 2011 with Singham headlined by Ajay Devgn and playing the female lead. It became a blockbuster and 3 years later in 2014 the makers came up with Singham 2 starring as the female lead. Now director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will return with Singham 3 titled Singham Again which is scheduled to release during Diwali 2024.