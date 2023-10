It was recently that Rohit Shetty announced the next instalment of the hit franchise Singham. He shared a few pictures from the muharat ceremony featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Akshay Kumar was missing from the picture but he dropped a post talking about Singham Again. Well, now Rohit Shetty has revealed the leading lady of the film. It is none other than Deepika Padukone. She is going to be essaying the role of Shakti Shetty, a woman police officer. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood divas who safely pulled off the high slit outfit trend

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share posters of Sigham Again revealing her look. Donning a Khakee uniform, holding a gun over a criminal and pulling off a hearty laugh, Shakti Shetty is sure going to be quirky, fun and daredevil. In the next picture, we see Deepika Padukone holding a gun and has some bruises on her face. It is for the first time that Deepika Padukone will be playing a cop in a full-fledged film. Given that it is a Rohit Shetty film, it is expected that Deepika Padukone would be pulling off some high-octane stunts with flying cars around. We won't be surprised if Deepika Padukone jumps out of a flying car to fight the goons and fans gushing over it would be all over entertainment news.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Singham Again look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Rohit Shetty's cop universe began with Singham with Ajay Devgn in leading role. The next came Singham Returns that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Rohit Shetty took it to the next level with Simmba that featured Ranveer Singh as a cop. Sara Ali Khan was also a part of the film. The fourth film in his cop universe was Sooryavanshi that starred Akshay Kumar in the leading role. Katrina Kaif played the leading lady. The climax scene of the film brought Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar together. It is anticipated that Singham Again, we shall see the trio together again, plus Deepika Padukone.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, the actress has her hands full. She is soon going to be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and others. The film releases in January. She also has another action-packed film Fighter. She shares screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in this one.

