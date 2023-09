Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is the talk of the town now. Recently, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn recently did a puja as they begin shooting for Singham Again. However, it seems that the film might land in trouble with the latest statement given by a Bombay High Court judge. Justice Gautam Patel has said that films like Singham give out a dangerous message. Also Read - Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer new movie to be the biggest cop film; check interesting updates

At an event organized by Indian Police Foundation to mark the annual day and Police Reforms Day, Justice Gautam Patel said that in the movies, police rail against judges who are shown as docile, timid, thickly spectacled and often very badly dressed.

Justice Gautam Patel criticises Singham

He further added that the police in films accuse the courts of letting the guilty go and the police cop delivers justice single-handedly. He then gave an example of Ajay Devgn's film, Singham. He said that in Singham it is shown in its climax scene that the entire police force descends on a politician played by Prakash Raj and then they show that justice has now been served.

He called it a dangerous message sent by the film. Justice Patel said that there is a process and they decide if the accused is innocent or guilty. He said, “These processes are slow...they have to be...because of the cardinal principle that the liberty of an individual is not to be confiscated. If this process was abandoned in favour of "shortcuts", then we subvert the rule of law.”

Singham released in July 2011 and fans are now waiting for Singham Again. Talking about Singham Again, along with Ajay Devgn as Singham, the film will also star Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi.

Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the film as the lady cop. This film will have Kareena Kapoor Khan. She will reprise her role as Ajay Devgn's wife in the movie. She will begin shooting for the film by the end of this month. As per reports, Singham Again will be shot in India as well as abroad.