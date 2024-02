Singham Again is one of the most awaited sequels of 2024. The multi-starrer film will see Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar reuniting for the third part. Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff have joined the cast as new comrades of the police force. And the director Rohit Shetty has introduced us all to Arjun Kapoor. He plays the lead antagonist in Singham Again or Singham 3, it seems. Catch up on the latest entertainment news updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins collaborate for an epic ad on s*xual health awareness; fans call it 'apavitra rishta' [Watch Video]

Singham Again gets its villain in Arjun Kapoor

Rohit Shetty is taking his cop-verse to the next level. He has already introduced us to Deepika Padukone playing Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff who plays ACP Satya in Singham Again. And today, he took to his social media handle and introduced us all to Arjun Kapoor. Though he did not reveal his character name, by the looks of it, Arjun seems to be playing the baddie in Singham Again, also known as Singham 3. The first picture features Arjun Kapoor with a blade. The blade and part of Arjun's face are smeared in blood. He has a shaggy beard, bushy hair and a smile that reeks of evilness. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi share unseen BTS moments with Ananya Panday and others as Gehraiyaan marks 2 years

Rohit Shetty has shared two pictures in his Instagram post. The second picture features Ranveer Singh aka Simmba and Arjun Kapoor sharing an eye lock. "Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai!" Rohit captioned the post. Check out Rohit Shetty's Instagram post here: Also Read - Prithviraj Sukumaran in Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more dreaded and evil villains to look forward to

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Talking about Singham Again, Ajay Devgn will return as Bajirao Singham. Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her role as Avni. Ranveer and Akshay will reprise their roles as Simmba and Veer.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor worked together in Gunday and their bromance won loads of hearts. It would be interesting to see what equation they will share this time in Singham 3. The movie is scheduled to release on 15th August 2024. The movie is going to clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2.