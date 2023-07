The Singham franchise is one of the most popular ones. Fans have loved and appreciated the cop dramas created by Rohit Shetty. From flying cars to badass dialogues, Singham has always been entertainment to the core. So much so that Ajay Devgn has now become synonymous with Singham. Since morning, there is a lot of commotion around the third instalment of Singham. For those who don't know, Singham Again is in the making with Ajay Devgn playing the leading role. But the latest rumours had it that Vicky Kaushal has opted out of the project. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal takes Katrina Kaif's opinions very seriously; shares secret to being a good husband

Is Vicky Kaushal out of Singham Again?

As per a source close to Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal opted out of Singham Again because of date issues. However, the team of Rohit Shetty has set the record straight with an official statement. Rohit Shetty Picturez has shared an official statement in which it has been written that Singham Again is still in the pre-production stage and has requested the media to not make any announcements about the star cast yet. It also stated that an official announcement about the star cast of the film would be made soon.

Check out the statement below:

Earlier, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal backed out of Rohit Shetty's film as the dates clashed with the shooting schedule of his film Chhava. The source informed the entertainment portal, "After making all attempts to set things up for Singham Again, he couldn't and informed his decision to Rohit Shetty. Being a thorough professional, Rohit too understood his plight."

Well, guess everyone will have to wait to know who is going to feature in Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn. Reports have it that Deepika Padukone is going to be the leading lady but there is no official confirmation as yet.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is busy with another project called Indian Force Police that stars Siddharth Malhotra as a cop. It is an OTT series that also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Rohit Shetty is well-known for his cop universe and fans are looking forward to see Siddharth Malhotra in a uniform. The filmmaker is also in the news for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.