Actor Ravindra Bedre who is known for his notable performances in films like Nayak and Singham passed away on Wednesday morning. The actor was dealing with throat cancer from many years. He was recently admitted to Mumbai's Tata Memorial hospital where he was undergoing cancer treatment. The 78-year-old was discharged from hospital two days back but on Wednesday morning he suffered a massive heart attack after which he passed away.

Ravindra Berde: Detected with throat cancer in 2011

The actor has a history of illness. During 1995, while performing one of his plays the actor suffered his first heart attack. In 2011 he was diagnosed with throat cancer. Initially Ravindra and his family stayed strong and was hopeful that Berde will defeat the deadly disease. However, as time passed Ravindra's health started detreating. Everyone had an idea that how he won't survive long including Ravindra himself.

Ravindra Berde acted in more than 300 films

Although health has always been a big concern for Ravindra, he never let it come in the middle of his profession. The actor who started his journey as theatre artist eventually starred in around 300 films. He has mostly worked in Marathi film industry. His notable performance in Bollywood is Ajay Devgan starrer Singham and Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak: The Real Hero.

Ravindra Beder's younger brother was actor Laxmikant Bedre who passed away on 16 December 2004 due to a kidney ailment. Laximikant was most known for his Marathi films Dhadakebaaz and Zapatlela. Ravindra Beder is survived by his wife, children, daughter in law and kids.