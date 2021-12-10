Singing on stage is the biggest drive for Prince Sahu

Being on stage is like an addiction to Prince Sahu. If there’s one thing he won’t get bored doing is being on stage performing in front of a large crowd with everyone cheering “Prince Sahu“. Whenever he gets on stage its hard to get him down and he soul fully enjoys every moment of that time. Initially he started taking part in his school functions and college events. Even his fellow colleagues in “Red Rose Senior Secondary School“ and "Institute of Management and Research Technology“ were amazed whenever he started performing on stage. He and his band companions’ performances started getting attention and soon became the attraction of the city. The youth started recognising him and at that point in time he started his own band with his friends.

It was named as “ Khwaish - the band “ when he got his accolades for the initiative . His guitar abilities made everyone go crazy and bananas and his performances and stage presence were continuously treasured by the horde.

The mob started gathering around his live concerts and the City was lit up whenever he stepped on stage. Prince Sahu’s favourite part on performing on stage was when the masses shouted out his name aloud. That moment is what keeps him going and achieving more and much power to him for his future.