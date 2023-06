Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences. Usually, the films are first released in theaters and then on the OTT platforms. But, Manoj Bajpayee’s legal drama has turned the course of the trajectory. Released on Zee 5, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has become the first Hindi film to migrate from OTT to theatres. This is not it, the film will also be released in two additional languages of Tamil and Telugu on OTT on June 7. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai on Zee5 receives a blockbuster opening

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai features Manoj's character PC Solanki fighting a minor girl's rape case against a powerful self-styled godman. Despite numerous death threats against him, his family as well as the key witnesses, Solanki is adamant on fighting for the truth.

Manoj Bajpayee in an Instagram post shared the show timings in select cinemas across Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar. "Thank you for your unwavering love and support so far on the #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai journey. #Bandaa aa gaya hai aaj aap se milne select cinemas mein, don't miss out!" the actor captioned the post.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was thoroughly impressed with Manoj Bajpayee’s performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He shared some words of praise for the actor, which led to a warm Twitter exchange between him and Manoj Bajpayee. Shekhar Kapur wrote, “A master class in acting @BajpayeeManoj sets the bar so high in Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, with a sensitive, honest and completely authentic performance. I was hanging on to every line he spoke in this compelling courtroom drama. Congratulations to Director Apoorv Karki n team at #zee5.”

“OMG! Now I can put my feet up for sometime and relax after this praise by one and only our respected @shekharkapur sir! Thank you. Thank You,” read Manoj Bajpayee’s reply.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, the courtroom drama premiered last month on May 23.