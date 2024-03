Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan's upcoming new film has certainly left everyone in anticipation. After shedding light on the lesser-known topic of dyslexia in the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan will once again highlight a major issue in his upcoming new film, Sitaare Zameen Par. While everything about the film is being kept under wraps, recent reports state that the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood has zeroed in on Down Syndrome as the subject of his new upcoming film. Also Read - Aamir Khan shuts down trolls questioning his dance at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event; reveals his bond with Mukesh Ambani

Aamir Khan's upcoming new film will to be based on Down Syndrome?

According to a recent report in the Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan's upcoming new film will center around Down Syndrome. A source close to the development has said that Aamir Khan wanted to raise an important issue with Sitaare Zameen Par, and after giving it much thought and researching, Aamir finalized that his upcoming new film will be based on Down Syndrome. The actor wants to highlight the challenges faced by a child or an adult affected by Down Syndrome. He wants the world to treat Down Syndrome people equally and with respect. Genelia Deshmukh will be starring in the film. Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on Christmas this year. Aamir, in one of his past interviews, has stated that Sitaare Zameen Par is a story about nine boys who will help him navigate further in life.

In an earlier interview, Aamir stated that Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film that made almost everyone cry. Sitaare Zameen Par is an entertaining film that will make everyone laugh. He further revealed that just like Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par also deals with sensitive subjects; it's just that the treatment of both films is very different. Whether Aamir Khan will be directing or just producing his upcoming new film is something that is still not out.