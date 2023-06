One of the movies which is being discussed a lot is Sky Force. is the main star of the period film. The movie will be produced by and Jio Studios Production. Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur will be directing the movie. Sky Force has gone on floors in the UK in May 2023. The majority of the movie will be shot over three months in various locations. As of now, the shoot is happening in London. The team has made a set of Indian set up in the city. is the leading lady of the movie. Also Read - Sky Force: Sara Ali Khan to reunite with Akshay Kumar for Maddock Films next; Here's everything you need to know

As per Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya will be paired together in the movie. The two had been dating when she did not make her debut in the industry. They were together around 2015-16. Sara Ali Khan had said that Veer Pahariya was the only guy who did not break her heart. He is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is the rumoured beau of . The two girls confessed on Koffee with Karan that they dated two brothers. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are going strong. She went with him to the Tirupati Temple of late, and he was seen with at the NMACC event. We could see their comfortable camaraderie.

Sara Ali Khan will soon join Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in London for the schedule. As of now, her character details are being kept under wraps. But it is a character integral to the plot. Fans will be excited to see the chemistry of the former lovers. Sources said that Dinesh Vijan pulled off this casting coup as he feels that generating the right buzz is crucial in this time and age. Veer Pahariya who is an entrepreneur has been training to be an actor since some time now.

He is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM, Sushil Kumar Shinde. His mother is Smruti while his father Sanjay Pahariya is a businessman. They are on close terms with the Ambani family.