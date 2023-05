Akshay Kumar never goes short on movies as he always has upcoming projects stacked in his kitty. Having several movies already in the pipeline the actor is set for another film titled Sky Force. The movie is billed to revolve around Indian Air Force and is based on true events. While Akki is to headline the movie the makers have roped in Sara Ali Khan and Nimrit Kaur as female leads. Sky Force will be a product of Maddock Films directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. Also Read - Shubman Gill drops a thirst trap on Twitter wearing only a towel; fans joke, 'When you date a girl from the Nawab family and still can't afford to buy clothes'

will reunite with for Sky Force after Atrangi Re. If Peeping Moon reports are to be believed both have joined hands again for another film set in the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. Another female lead set to play a key role is Nimrit Kaur who was paired opposite the actor in . Sara and Nimrit are not roped opposite the actor but are said to play pivotal roles. Reportedly, both actresses have signed the dotted lines, and shooting is set to commence next month. While Akshay Kumar will play an IAF fighter pilot, the roles of leading ladies have been kept under wraps.

Sky Force is a period aerial drama that will celebrate the victories of the Indian Air Force during 1960s and 1970s. The aviation thriller is reported to be shot across various air bases in India on a massive scale. The film is said to be shot in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Assam for over four months. The film will go on floors next month as Akshay Kumar has allotted 50 days from June to October. Sara Ali Khan and Minrit Kaur will indulge in strong intense characters, unlike their previous role as romantic love interests. Sky Force will be directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur and co-produced by 's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a highly anticipated comedy flick in the kitty. He also has OMG 2 - Oh My God, Soorarai Pottru remake, Capsule Gill, and Gorkha in the pipeline. Sara Ali Khan recently attended Cannes 2023 making her debut at the prestigious international film festival. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring . The movie is scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023.