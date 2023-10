Akshay Kumar dropped the teaser for his next Sky Force, which is based on India's first airstrike against Pakistan. The fans are hailing Khiladi Kumar for sharing the teaser on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti day. The teaser sound will give you goosebumps instantly as it speaks about our country’s valour and pride. While Akshay Kumar fans and netizens are expressing their excitement over the teaser of Sky Force, Pakistani users on the internet are slamming the makers and Akshay Kumar for gaining publicity and popularity for making films against Pakistan. Also Read - Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Makers unveil a powerful patriotic poster featuring an ensemble cast

One user dropped the comments on Akshay Kumar's Instagram post that reads, "So obsessed with Pakistan bcz they have nothing to left in scripts". Another user said, "Aby kuch acha bna lo akki tm bh Pakistan k nam pe paisa bana na". Why not make a film on Manipur victims asked Pakistanis, "You don't expose anything about kuki(Manipur) they kill two innocent students of Meitei.When Meitei something u keep talking". "Writer's K pas or koi bt nai Hoti. Wo asi Pakistan India py. Lik dyty hai. Taa K .aunki movies Chaly ... par kya kar sukty hai. Bhenchord... movies phir. Bhi nai chaltii.... yh negative Chzay product karny sy acha koi. Positive Chzay produce Karo. Apki. Movie's bhi. Chalyy. " Also Read - After the super success of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar to end the year with Mission Raniganj

