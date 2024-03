Skyforce is one of the most awaited Akshay Kumar films after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While Akshay is gearing up for the biggest actioner, he has been simultaneously shooting for his other movies. Skyforce is one of them. As per IDMb, the movie will have Akshay playing an Air Force Officer and the story follows one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force. The movie is said to be based on real events. And now, the plot has been revealed.

Skyforce is based on THIS real India-Pakistan war?

If reports are anything to go by, Skyforce will be based on an aerial war between India and Pakistan that happened decades ago. Yes, you read that right. While announcing the movie, Akshay Kumar had said that it is based on India's first deadliest airstrike. And now an Etimes report states that the movie is based on India's attack on Pakistan's airbase in Sargodha. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Soorarai Pottru Remake: These 7 Akhay Kumar films with massive budgets to help him reclaim his box office king tag?

The movie is set in 1965. The events trace the attack by Pakistan on Pathankot, Adampur and Halwara which was answered by the Indian Air Force by their attack on Sargodha. The report states that back in those days, Sargodha was considered to be one of the most fortified airbases in Asia. And in spite of that, the Indian Air Force pilots carried out the attack and severely inflicted the property of Sargodha airbase. The report also says that is one the only time when a Maha Vir Chakra was conferred upon an Air Force Fighter, posthumously.

Details about India-Pakistan's first airstrike revealed?

As per reports, different kinds of aircraft were used during the attack. The aircraft names revealed are Canberras, Mysteres and Hunters. During the attack, two aircraft were lost. They were flown by Flt Lt UB Babul Guha and Sq. Ldr. Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. It is believed that Guha's aircraft was shot down by enemy missiles while Devayya was presumed dead since he was MIA. Years later, the Pakistan Air Force released the account of the attack in which they revealed that their Lockheed Starfighter F-104 was shot down by IAF Mystere. It was noted by Group Captain OP Taneja. As per TOI, Veer Pahariya is likely to play the role of Devayya while Akshay will play the role of Group captain.

As per IDMb, the movie also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.