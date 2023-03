Smriti Irani has revealed how the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left her devastated in a latest interview. The actress is now the Union minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs. She was in tears as she remembered the Kedarnath who left us too soon, in the most tragic manner. Smriti Irani reveals she instantly made a call to Amit Sadh after getting the news fearing that he might do something stupid. She was talking to poet-lyricist and radio host Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview. He died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor and other stars grace the reception of Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle with Arjun Bhalla [View Pics]

She said that she was on a video conference when the news broke out. It seems there were others too in the meeting but she stopped it. Smriti Irani was in tears as she said, "I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, 'Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko (Please don't kill yourself)." It seems both of them worked in adjacent sets. She had once invited Shekhar Kapur and him for a masterclass on IFFI stage. After his demise, she had tweeted, "I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .."

After his demise, fans became aware of the deep relationship that Kai Po Che stars Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh Rajput shared. It seems she called up Amit Sadh immediately as she feared he could do something rash or stupid. Smriti Irani said she was scared for Sadh and spoke to him for six long hours. He told her that he did not wish to live after seeing how Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. She told Misra, "I got the sense that something is wrong. Publicist Rohini Iyer told me, 'I am very scared, somebody just find him'."

It seems she often calls him up to check on him. Amit Sadh had told Chetan Bhagat that SSR's demise left him shattered. In his podcast, he said, "I don’t know how she found that I am in trouble. I just got a random call from her. She spoke to me, we were on a six hour call, I said I don’t want to work in this industry, I will go live in the mountains.” The CBI investigation is still on.